Jacksonville Jaguars have most polite NFL fanbase, according FlashPicks study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars fans are the politest NFL fanbase, according to a new study by betting company FlashPicks.

According to a news release, the company analyzed each team’s official subreddit page and calculated the number of swear words posted in the last year to determine which NFL fans curse the least.

With a membership base of 146,300 people, only 48 curse words were posted in the Jaguars’ Reddit fan forum in the last year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were ranked the third most polite. There were 178,400 people and 73 curse words.

In comparison, Miami Dolphins fans were found to be some of the rudest, ranking in 29th place. The 217,800 members used 220 curse words.

The Detroit Lions fanbase was ranked the rudest in the NFL.

