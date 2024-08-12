Jacksonville ranked No. 56 best place to live in the country by U.S. News & World Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is now outside of the Top 50 on U.S. News and World Report’s ranking of the “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024-2025.″

The River City moved down from No. 16 last year to No. 56 this year.

In 2022, Jacksonville ranked No. 24 on the list. While Jacksonville’s housing costs are “lower than the national median sale price,” U.S. News and World report said, “the largest daily expense is transportation, as many people rely on their own cars to get around.”

The magazine said in addition to coastal living opportunities, Jacksonville “offers a range of culturally and aesthetically diverse neighborhoods surrounding downtown.”

Seven cities in Florida ranked higher than Jacksonville on the list: Naples came in at No. 1, Sarasota at No. 11, Pensacola at No. 31, Tampa at No. 35, Fort Myers at No. 37, and Melbourne at No. 49.

Jacksonville ranked higher than the following Florida cities:

68. Orlando

75. Tallahassee

78. Ocala

80. Lakeland

83. Port St. Lucie

96. Daytona Beach

123. Miami

Naples, which is on Florida’s Gulf Coast, ranked No. 1 overall as the best place to live in the U.S.

U.S. News analyzed 150 major cities in the U.S. to find the best places to live. The publication looked at if each city has good value, is a desirable place to live, has a strong job market, and has a high quality of life.

View the full list of rankings here.

