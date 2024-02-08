Jacksonville sheriff discusses rise in car thefts, break-ins over the past year in new online forum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A disturbing trend in Jacksonville last year saw several local Kia and Hyundai owners report that their cars were either stolen or broken into.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said JSO has a new partnership with those car makers that he said may curb the issue.

Waters discussed this and other crime information from last year on an online forum called “Sheriff’s Corner.” The forum was published on JSO’s YouTube page, where the sheriff sat down with the department’s organizational strategic executive.

The sheriff didn’t go into detail about the partnership but said it would help limit those car brands from being stolen.

Several of the department’s crime statistics in 2023 were discussed. The sheriff’s office is touting this forum as another step toward transparency.

During the forum, the sheriff said car thefts and break-ins were up across Jacksonville last year primarily due to an increase in Kias and Hyundais being targeted.

Sheriff Waters said he wants citizens to take advantage of some of the tools available to avoid cars from being stolen.

“I would suggest to anyone that has a vehicle that you use everything that’s available to you to make sure that it’s not stolen … But because you know there’s a problem with Kias and Hyundais, make sure you take advantage of them … make sure you get that immobilization tool and utilize it,” Waters said in the video.

According to the forum, part of JSO’s new partnership with Kia and Hyundai will be to distribute immobilization devices to deter thefts.

