Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters addresses deadly shooting, string of crime at Saturday crime walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman in her early 30s is dead after being shot and killed at a Daily’s gas station in Jacksonville’s Fairfax area around 5:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the person of interest is still on the loose, and details about what led up to the shooting are still unclear.

“We want the community to speak up. We can’t let murderers just roam our streets,” said AJ Jordan with MAD DADS, a community anti-crime organization. “We need to work together as a community, with JSO, with MAD DADS, with the partners, to get these people off our streets.”

The early morning shooting marks just the latest incident in a busy week for JSO, after a major drug bust on Wednesday, a series of robberies at a Dollar General on Wednesday and a deadly stabbing Friday night.

Sheriff TK Waters addressed the string of crime at a crime walk in the Nocatee area Saturday morning.

“We try to be as in as many places as we can, which is why we’re trying to grow our agency,” Waters said. “As the city grows and the population grows, our agency has to grow with it.”

After Saturday morning’s crime walk, Waters said that while the sheriff’s office continues its community outreach throughout the summer months, there are also a couple of crimes in particular that the agency usually looks out for that tend to be on the rise as the summer gets underway.

“We see vehicle thefts and stuff like that continue to rise, and we’re up in that category right now,” explained Waters. “You also may see shootings every now and then that kind of pop up and down.”

