Jacksonville Zoo welcomes newest member in adorable jaguar cub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens welcomed a new resident this week with the birth of a new jaguar cub.

The cub is the baby of proud parents Babette and Harry, and it marks the first time in 10 years since a jaguar cub was born at the zoo.

Before its public debut, the cub is spending some quality time and doing some growing with mother Babette behind the scenes.

Check out this adorable video of the zoo’s newest member on the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Twitter.

BREAKING MEWS😸 For the first time in 10 years, we have welcomed a jag cub! The little one was born to parents Babette and Harry. Before its public debut, the cub has some growing to do. Visit the Lost Temple to view a video of mom and baby in their cozy dens behind-the-scenes. pic.twitter.com/CHlmJ88XhY — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens (@jacksonvillezoo) June 8, 2023

