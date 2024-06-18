Jax Beach City Council approves $1.3 million federal grant for Urban Trails Project

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — More than $1 million in federal dollars will go towards the Urban Trail connecting Jacksonville Beach neighborhoods.

Jacksonville Beach City Council unanimously approved the $1.3 million grant.

It comes after last week’s vote to move forward with the first stretch of the trail. This means Jax Beach will have to match the funding with local tax dollars by the end of 2032.

The new funding will go towards building out 5 parts of the trail. It would connect parks and green spaces in a safe way for everyone to use.

The first 4 corridors of the project include 15th, 8th and 4th Avenues North, as well as Jacksonville Drive.

Some neighbors said this helps improve safety for kids getting to school.

“It will be safer for the kids walking to San Pablo Elementary but also Fletcher Middle and then continuing onto this greenway over to Fletcher High,” one resident said at public comment.

However, some neighbors have voiced concerns over the plan and the space it would take from right-of-ways next to their homes.

