JSO: Man dead after dispute over money leads to stabbing in Cedar Hills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened on Kivler Drive.

According to detectives, at around 6:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an assault call in the area and located a man with a stab wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to render life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said that the victim and another individual got into an argument over money when the victim was stabbed. The other person involved has been detained, but the classification of the incident is still pending.

JSO said it believes the incident was isolated and poses no additional threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

