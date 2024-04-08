JSO: Man shot in back outside home by unknown suspect in Grand Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the back in front of a home on Spires Avenue.

Detectives said that at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area and located a man with a gunshot wound to his lower back. He was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was standing outside a home when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

