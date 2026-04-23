WATCH: 87 homes destroyed, new evacuation order issued for Brantley County

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Brantley County officials gave an update Thursday afternoon on the Highway 82 Fire.

Brantley County Manager Joey Carson said that 87 homes have now been destroyed due to the wildfire.

Carson said at 4:30 p.m., that the situation changed within the last hour and the fire now a “very hot fire that could a jump another road.”

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency said a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Highway 110 to the Satilla River between Coffee County Club Road and Drury Lane.

Drought conditions and winds are contributing to the fire’s spread. This is the 8th driest year since 1895, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

You can watch the full news conference as it aired on our YouTube channel below:

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