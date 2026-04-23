Jacksonville’s burn ban: What is prohibited, how to report a violation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department issued an immediate burn ban for all of Duval County in response to dangerous wildfire conditions across the region.

Fire Chief Percy Golden II invoked his authority under Jacksonville Municipal Code Section 420.202(e) to prohibit all open burning countywide until further notice. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is partnering in enforcement efforts.

The ban covers all open burning, including residential burning, recreational fires, fireworks and commercial land clearing operations. Exceptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis by Chief Golden II.

Enclosed grills and smokers used for food preparation are not affected. Flaring of waste gases for safety purposes is also permitted.

Violations may be cited by the city’s Environmental Quality Division or JFRD. Commercial violators face fines of up to $8,000 per violation, while residential violators face fines of up to $250 per violation.

Each day a violation continues constitutes a separate offense.

How To Report a Violation

Residents who observe open burning should report it immediately.

Violations can be reported Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through MyJax at myjax.custhelp.com or by calling 904-630-CITY.

Outside business hours, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 904-630-0500.

For more information, visit jaxready.com.

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