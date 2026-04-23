Filling up costs more than you think — how timing and apps can cut gas prices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers may be paying more for gas than they realize, as prices can shift quickly from day to day — and even between stations just miles apart.

Industry analysts say those fluctuations are part of a pricing cycle that can catch drivers off guard, especially when filling up without comparing options.

“It does put me a little on edge,” Jacksonville driver Jadon Smith said. “Like, what is the number gonna stop at?”

That uncertainty is pushing more drivers to look for ways to save.

CLICK HERE to see the lowest gas prices in the Jacksonville area

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said many gas stations offer loyalty programs that can reduce prices by several cents per gallon.

“There are programs — likely loyalty programs many stations offer — that roll your price back 5 to 10 cents a gallon,” De Haan said. “Other rewards programs may offer you points.”

Apps are also becoming a popular tool for cutting costs. Some provide cash back per gallon, while others allow users to compare nearby prices or access additional discounts through linked payment cards.

READ: Pain at the pump still lingers, consumers soon to see drop in gas price

At the same time, experts say driving habits can make a noticeable difference.

“If you’re an aggressive driver, if you slam on the accelerator when the light turns green, you’re going to move through that gas tank a lot faster than someone who’s a conservative driver,” Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA, said.

Timing can also play a role — though experts don’t fully agree on the best day to fill up.

READ: Dizzying U.S. fuel prices are determined by factors largely outside of a gas station’s control

Jenkins said weekends are often cheaper, while Monday afternoons and Tuesdays tend to see higher prices due to local price cycling. De Haan, meanwhile, said Sunday is generally one of the least expensive days, while prices often peak on Thursdays.

That “price cycling” can cause sudden spikes.

“Stations will raise prices the same amount, and then after that happens, in a day or two, prices start to go down,” De Haan said.

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How drivers pay can also impact the total cost. Experts recommend looking for stations that offer cash discounts or using credit cards that provide rebates on fuel purchases.

For some drivers, the rising costs are already adding up.

“I’m spending now like $100 in a week or two just trying to move around,” Arnold Daniel said. “It doesn’t feel great.”

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Others are adjusting their routines to compensate. Jacksonville driver Justine Orcino said she now carpools to cut back on fuel use after trying gig work, like DoorDash, that required more driving.

Experts say while there’s no single solution to rising gas prices, combining strategies — from using apps to changing driving habits — can help drivers keep more money in their pockets.

They also note that most widely used gas-saving apps require limited personal information and are not heavily driven by advertising, though policies can vary. Drivers are encouraged to review privacy details and stick with well-known platforms when downloading new apps.

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