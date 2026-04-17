Pain at the pump still lingers, consumers soon to see drop in gas price

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some drivers across Duval had a smile while filling up at the pump Friday, following the announcement that the Strait of Hormuz has officially reopened for shipping.

The news, which marks a major turning point in the recent conflict, has already begun to trigger a downward trend in fuel costs that have squeezed household budgets for weeks.

For many Jacksonville drivers, the impact was visible Friday as prices at several local stations dipped just below the $4.00 mark.

“I’m hoping it goes down, of course,” said local resident Pablo Duque while filling his tank. “It’s definitely taken its toll on the budget.”

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global artery for shipping, and its closure had brought oil tanker traffic to a virtual standstill. With Iran and U.S. officials declaring the channel open once again, industry analysts say the market is reacting instantly.

“We’re already seeing oil prices plummet in response,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA. “This is a major shipping channel, and a lot of that traffic has essentially been at a standstill since this conflict began.”

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Jacksonville sat at $4.11 on Friday—a three-cent drop from Thursday’s average. However, observant drivers like Hannah Miller noticed even steeper discounts at specific stations.

“My friend really made me get out of the car and look at how cheap the gas was today in comparison,” Miller said. Despite the optimism, experts warn that consumers shouldn’t expect a total price reset overnight. Jenkins noted that gas station owners often operate on a delay because they must sell the inventory they purchased at earlier, higher rates before they can pass new savings on to the public.

“Gas stations have to pay for their gasoline upfront,” Jenkins explained. “Many of them are paying those more expensive prices that we saw earlier in the week.” The Trump administration has indicated that while tankers may pass, a naval blockade will remain at Iranian ports until a formal agreement is reached.

That lingering tension has left some locals skeptical about how long the relief will last.

“I think they’re going to continue fluctuating, but honestly, I’m not too sure,” said local resident Ania Bleidere. “It’s up in the air.”

For Duque and many others, the strategy remains one of cautious budgeting until the geopolitical dust settles. “Nothing’s certain until it’s done,” he said.

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