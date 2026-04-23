The Sand Bar in Jekyll Island up for Best Beach Bar in the country

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — A beach bar in Southeast Georgia is getting some national recognition from a panel of experts.

The Sand Bar on Jekyll Island is one of 20 nominees for USA TODAY’s 10Best Beach Bars in the country.

The bar is located at the Jekyll Island Club Resort.

USA TODAY said The Sand Bar’s “oceanfront setting delivers the kind of unhurried resort energy Jekyll Island does better than almost anywhere on the Georgia coast.”

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Readers can vote once per day for their favorite choice from now until Monday, May 18 at noon.

The top 10 winners will be announced on Wednesday, May 27. Click here to see all the choices and vote.

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