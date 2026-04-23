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House fire in St. Johns County subdivision off Race Track Road, no one hurt

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Fire in Celestina development off Race Track Road
Fire in Celestina development off Race Track Road Fire in Celestina development off Race Track Road
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire in a subdivision on Race Track Road.

It happened in the 100 block of Tierra Cove in the Celestina community in St. Johns.

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The call about the fire came in around 2:45 p.m.

SJCFR said the fire looked to be under control and no one was injured or taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but SJCFR said the fire is not a wildfire.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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