From ‘I do’ to ‘What if’: Brantley Co. wedding venue threatened by wildfire

WAYNESVILLE, Ga. — A beloved wedding venue in Waynesville is surrounded by wildfire smoke and uncertainty as evacuations expand across Brantley County.

The owner of The Hunter Barn is holding onto hope as celebrations are forced to pause.

The venue typically hosts around 25 weddings a year, along with banquets and community events, but those plans are now on hold as smoke moves closer.

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“My husband built it from the ground up with his own hands,” owner Brooklyn Hunter said.

Now, the venue is facing an uncertain future.

“This weekend we’re supposed to have my stepson’s prom. We’ve got a cross-country banquet for our local high school next Tuesday. We’ve got a wedding next weekend,” Hunter said.

As she sat on her porch on Wednesday, a helicopter swooped in to pull water from her pond, heading quickly back toward flames burning beyond the tree line.

Within moments, it disappeared from view.

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“My stepson and his sister’s fiancé and their mom — they lost their home yesterday. That’s six miles from us,” Hunter said.

Even as smoke threatens what her family built, Hunter remains determined.

“I know we’re strong. I know we’ll rebuild,” she said.

Still, she says her focus is on others in the community who have lost everything.

“It’s the people who’ve lost everything that hurts the most,” Hunter said.

A major community event is planned in Brantley County this Saturday to support those affected by the fires.

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Help for those impacted by Georgia wildfires Impact Rally at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Brantley Co. High School

Help for those impacted by Georgia wildfires Donation list

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