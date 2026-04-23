Vote for Anastasia State Park in USA TODAY Readers’ Choice poll for favorite beach in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Whether it’s soaking in the rays, going for a swim, or heading out for a hike, there are plenty of beaches to do so in Florida. It’s a large attraction for the state.

USA TODAY will announce the top 10 beaches in Florida as selected in the 10Best Readers’ Choice poll on Wednesday, May 27.

Making the list of nominees is a St. Augustine beach known for its beloved white quartz sand and 1,600 acres of unspoiled shores.

In 2025, Anastasia State Park made the top 10 on the 10Best Readers’ Choice, coming in at No. 10.

The park is a captivating destination for locals and travelers alike.

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Aside from the rolling waves coming off the Atlantic Ocean and the picturesque sunrises and sunsets, wildlife such as the colorful roseate spoonbill, ospreys, and the endangered Anastasia Island Beach Mouse call this home.

There’s something for everyone. Kayaking, surfing, shelling, swimming, and hiking are just some activities that Anastasia State Park offers.

An expert panel has chosen the list of 20 beaches nominated in Florida but only 10 will make the cut of go-to-destinations. You can vote once per day and voting ends on Mon., May 18 at noon. Click here to vote now!

Pictures from Florida State Parks:

0 of 8 Picture perfect How could you not vote for Anastasia State Park as the best beach in Florida? (Florida State Parks) Getting some shade There's plenty of places in Anastasia State Park to take a break from the heat. (Florida State Parks) Life's a beach Some beachgoers take in the sun on the beaches at Anastasia State Park. (Florida State Parks) Sunset From sunrise to sunset, watching both is a magical experience at Anastasia State Park. (Florida State Parks) The perfect camp spot Camping is one of the many activities visitors can enjoy at Anastasia State Park. (Florida State Parks) Shelling on the beach If you're into shelling then there's no better place to visit then the beaches of Anastasia State Park in St. Augustine. (Florida State Parks) As the clouds roll in A picture from Florida State Parks as the clouds of an approaching storm are seen from the beach of Anastasia State Park. (Florida State Parks)

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