TRAFFIC ALERT: Brush fire on side of I-95 NB near Baymeadows Road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A brush fire is happening on the side of Interstate 95 northbound on the Southside.

It’s happening north of Baymeadows Road just before the Butler Boulevard exit.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is responding a small grass fire in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.