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TRAFFIC ALERT: Brush fire on side of I-95 NB near Baymeadows Road in Jacksonville

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Brush fire on I-95 near Baymeadows
Brush fire on I-95 near Baymeadows Brush fire on I-95 near Baymeadows
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A brush fire is happening on the side of Interstate 95 northbound on the Southside.

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It’s happening north of Baymeadows Road just before the Butler Boulevard exit.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is responding a small grass fire in the area.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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