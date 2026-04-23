Resources for fire evacuees and responders to come from Virginia, local church resumes as shelter

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Fla. — As first responders continue to battle the blazing fire in Brantley County, assistance for those who have been displaced continues to pour in.

One organization, God’s Pit Crew, is traveling 400 miles from Virginia to Southeast Georgia with two truckloads full of relief supplies.

One of the trucks will go to Waycross, Georgia, and the other will go to Hortense, Georgia, to The Little Memorial Baptist Church. The church will store and distribute the items.

The Little Memorial Baptist Church was nearly fully evacuated Wednesday. They are currently a shelter for evacuees and displaced families.

Despite them being so close to the fire, assistant pastor Ritchie Self says they’re keeping their commitment to the community as long as they can.

“We’ve cooked, we’ve fed, anyone that wanted to be,” Self said.

Inside the church, shelves, cabinets and counters were filled with food items, hygiene products, and more.

“Your heart goes out, it’s overwhelming to see that. How proud you are to see the people step up,” Self said.

God’s Pit Crew delivered to Waycross on Wednesday, and a second crew will arrive within the next day or two. The truck will include what they call Blessing Buckets.

“Simple things we don’t think about when you got to rush out of your house. Toothbrush, toothpaste, towels, soap, shampoo, all of those things,” Chiles said. He is the Immediate Disaster Response Director with God’s Pit Crew.

“We just want to meet needs, and we want people to know that one, the Lord loves them and there’s people all over the country that care about them too,” Chiles said.

Self told Action News Jax his church and its members still have a huge concern about whether they’ll have to evacuate as this fire continues to burn. But in the meantime, they’re stepping up in any way they can.

The church is located at 106 Little Memorial Rd, Hortense, GA 31543.

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