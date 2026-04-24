‘It’s going to be amazing to watch God show up’: Woman hopeful after losing home, business in fire

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Fla. — We’re hearing from a woman who lost her home and business to the wildfire in Brantley County.

Ginger Hunter lives on Old Highway 259 and owns The Wedding Chapel at Covenant Acres right next door in Waynesville.

Action News Jax Madison Foglio was with Hunter when she saw her property for the first time since the fire. There when Ginger Hunter saw her property in person for the first time.

“We just saw the fire, the red, and I’m like, we gotta go right now,” said Hunter.

In a matter of hours, Ginger Hunter’s business and her home turned to ash.

“It’s just shocking my brain can’t fathom because like my brain’s like ‘oh well I want to go in a living room and get in a recliner and watch tv, well there’s no living room,” said Hunter.

Hunter has owned the Wedding Chapel at Covenant Acres for five years. She walked Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio through what used to be there.

“This was actually the church that turned into the chapel, the wedding chapel,” she said.

“This was a new building I added this past year that we had redone. We built a ginormous deck on the back. It was a bridal suite and reception space,” said Hunter.

Right next door to the chapel was Hunter’s home.

She hadn’t been on the property since it caught fire.

Walking hand in hand with Foglio through the ash, she showed us what was left from the fire’s wrath.

“This was a fifth-wheel camper,” she said.

One of the things that Hunter lost was her Expedition that she raised her kids in.

However, through all the pain, Hunter says she is hopeful that everything is going to be alright.

“Whatever it takes to get from today, standing here with all of this, to a year from now,” said Hunter. “It’s gonna be amazing to continue watching god show up.”

Hunter has created a GoFundMe to help rebuild her home and her business. You can find that link here.

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