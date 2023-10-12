JSO: Man shot twice in back overnight in Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting on West 21st Street.

According to detectives, at around 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area multiple Shot Spotter activations for gunfire and located a man with two gunshot wounds to the back. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no suspect description.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance as part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

