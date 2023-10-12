No one injured after porch fire at Creekside Park Apartments in Duclay, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that there is a fire investigation underway at Creekside Park Apartments.

According to the FHP map, first responders were called to the location at 6:25 a.m.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told Action News Jax that there were no injuries, and there was only damage to the porch of an apartment. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

