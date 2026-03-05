Jacksonville mother burned in grease attack says she now faces losing her home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother who said she was brutally attacked by a neighbor just days before Christmas is now facing another crisis, losing her home.

Police say the woman’s neighbor poured hot grease on her, leaving her badly burned. Now, as the criminal case moves forward, the victim says she’s struggling not only to recover but also to find a place to live.

Rashanda Coleman said the attack left her with severe, lasting injuries.

These are the scars Rashanda Coleman says she was left with after she says a neighbor poured hot grease on her.

Coleman says the incident happened on December 23 as she returned home to her duplex on West 8th Street after attending a holiday gathering.

“I was coming from a Christmas party and I was going up my stairs and the neighbor that I don’t know. Said she was hearing voices and she threw hot oil on me… 38% of my body is third-degree burns,” Rashanda Coleman said.

According to police, Coleman suffered burns across more than a third of her body. She was taken to a burn center in Gainesville, where she underwent multiple surgeries.

Authorities arrested the neighbor, identified as Morgan McGrew. Court records show McGrew was released on bond. A judge has ordered her to stay at least 155 feet away from Coleman.

“You don’t know me. You don’t know my kids. You have literally destroyed my life by pouring grease on me,” Coleman said.

But Coleman said the court order hasn’t solved another major problem: both women live in the same duplex. She said she has not been able to return home since the attack and is now being forced to move out.

Action News Jax reached out to Easy Jax Property Management, which manages the property. A representative said Coleman’s unit was secured because she stopped paying rent after the attack in December.

Management also said they offered to transfer Coleman to another property, but claim she stopped communicating with them on February 16.

Coleman said she’s exhausted and worried about what comes next, especially as she prepares to welcome a new baby.

“I’m just tired. I have my baby in three weeks and I have nowhere to go, so can somebody please reach out,” Coleman said.

Coleman said she’s still recovering from her injuries while continuing to attend court hearings in the case and searching for housing before her baby arrives.

