Man, 62, wanted for murder in stabbing death of 59-year-old man, Jacksonville police say

A 62-year-old man is wanted for murder in another man’s stabbing death that happened earlier this month in the Paxon neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Steve Kent Ziegler has been identified as the suspect in the June 4 stabbing death of a 59-year-old man, JSO said.

Police responded that day to the 900 block of Edgewood Avenue North. When officers arrived, they found the 59-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. JSO said Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded and began investigating. JSO’s Homicide Team 7 identified Ziegler as a person of interest in the murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police are continuing to look for Ziegler at this time. If you see him, do not approach him; call 911.

Anyone who has information in relation to this crime or who may know the whereabouts of Ziegler is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-2133 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, please call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.