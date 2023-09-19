Man, 68, dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died Monday while in custody at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

David H. Given, 68, was originally arrested on a charge of trespassing on Sept. 5, JSO said.

Given “was last seen alone and moving in his cell shortly after 10:00 a.m.” on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Just before noon, when medications were being administered, corrections officers found Given “partially lying under his bunk unresponsive,” JSO said.

The officers and medical staff performed “lifesaving actions” on Given until the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived. JSO said JFRD personnel pronounced Given dead.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JSO said no foul play is suspected in Given’s death, but the JSO Cold Case Unit will continue to investigate and the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct a separate investigation, including an autopsy.

Action News Jax told you in July when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office terminated its contract with Armor Health, which had been providing medical services since 2017. A new company, NaphCare, has taken over medical services at the jail.

In August, Jacksonville-area lawmakers asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the increase in Duval County jail deaths dating back to 2017.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.