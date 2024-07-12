Man who killed couple at Southside ATM in 2022 facing life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man charged with killing a young mother and father at an ATM on Jacksonville’s Southside in 2022 is set to be sentenced.

Surveillance video from the area shows the man jumping and running from the couple’s car before police say he robbed and shot them.

Raishion Gist, 20, will learn his fate at 10 a.m. inside the Duval County Courthouse.

A jury convicted Gist of 2 felony murder charges on June 20, 2022. Gist shot and killed 21-year-old Jamarion Barnes and 20-year-old Tynia Powel at a Vystar ATM on Jacksonville’s Southside.

Investigators say the shooting was the result of drug activity.

Now, family members and loved ones are getting some sense of closure with Friday’s sentencing.

Action News Jax spoke to Lantonya Nelson, a family friend of Barnes, after Gist’s arrest back in 2022. She outlined the relief justice finally brought brought forward with the arrest.

“I shed a couple of tears, because for me, that was gratification. I’m glad someone has been caught,” she said.

Gist faces life in prison. Action News Jax will be in the courtroom and bring you the very latest.

