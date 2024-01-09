Mayor bringing new Jacksonville Housing Authority board appointee before City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a change being made to the board of the embattled Jacksonville Housing Authority.

The office of Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is introducing legislation at Jacksonville City Council to appoint Lisa Strange Weatherby to the board.

Weatherby, who is a former board chair for JEA, specializes in investment consulting to nonprofits and other organizations.

She replaces Andre Green. We are working to find out why he is leaving.

Action News Jax first told you in December, the JHA was the subject of two Inspector General investigations, which has called the future of CEO Dwayne Alexander into question. The IG office concluded the agency wasted approximately $1.7 million in federal funds.

Weatherby still has to be approved by council committees before her appointment goes to a final vote. Council meets Wednesday because Tuesday’s meeting was postponed due to the weather.

See the legislation below:

