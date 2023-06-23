Nas Jax hosting sundown ceremony for P-3C Orion aircraft as it permanently ends its service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patrol Squadron THIRTY (VP-30), the “Pro’s Nest,” is honoring the end of service, or “sundown,” of the Lockheed P-3C Orion aircraft on Friday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The ceremony will take place at Hangar 30 at NAS Jacksonville followed by the aircraft departing for “The Boneyard” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.

In June 1963, VP-30 began training in the newly introduced P-3C Orion aircraft. Following 60 years of service to the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force, the Pro’s Nest will gather to honor the aircraft’s service. This marks the last time the U.S. Navy will fly the P-3C Orion aircraft.

Read: Teamsters union suing Jacksonville railroads, holding picket Friday morning

As Naval Aviation’s largest Fleet Replacement Squadron, VP-30 will soon have transitioned all 12 active component squadrons, two reserve squadrons and eight countries from the P-3C Orion aircraft to the Navy’s premier maritime patrol aircraft, the Boeing P-8A Poseidon.

With nearly 1,000 sailors assigned, VP-30 is manned by a staff of aircrew and maintenance personnel, who standardize the U.S. and allied countries’ maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft procedures for operational use around the globe.

Since 1960, VP-30 has trained pilots, naval flight officers and enlisted operators aboard various aircraft, including the P-5 Marlin, SP-2 Neptune, P-3C Orion, MQ-4 Triton and the P-8A Poseidon.

Read: JFRD warns of dangers of lithium-ion battery fires

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.