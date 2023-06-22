JFRD warns of dangers of lithium-ion battery fires

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is warning about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries after a fire destroyed a home in E-town.

The house fire reportedly began in the garage where a battery-powered golf cart was charging.

A member of the family noticed the start of the fire and was able to safely evacuate everyone from the home and called 911.

Firefighters promptly responded and arrived on the scene in four minutes, however by that time the house was engulfed in flames.

JFRD says fatal fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across the country.

In cities that are highly populated, with residents who use electronic bikes for commuting or delivery services, the risk of lithium-ion batteries igniting is a growing danger.

“People I’ve talked to out on the West Coast, they are experiencing very high levels of these fires,” JFRD Captain Eric Proswimmer says, “New York has already doubled so far this year what they have the past two years, so it’s gonna start hitting here soon so we need people to be very proactive.”

“That thermal runaway can happen if they’re exposed - if any batteries are exposed to temperatures of 140 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit,” JFRD Chief Keith Powers says. “When they go into thermal runaway, they release toxic gases and they rapidly ignite and burn.”

JFRD recommends always unplugging your battery-powered items once they are fully charged to avoid thermal runaway fires.

“You need to not try to extinguish it because a normal fire extinguisher will not put it out,” says Chief Powers. “You need to get out of the structure that you’re in and call 911, and let us come and handle it.”

The City of Jacksonville posted the following list of safety recommendations on Instagram to help the public prevent battery-related fires.

From lawnmowers to phones, chances are we all have things that use lithium-ion batteries. Generally, they are safe, but @thejfrd is getting out in front of a growing trend where these batteries could ignite if not properly cared for or used. Just last night, there was a home fire in the E-town area believed to be started by thermal runaway from a golf cart battery.⁣

Here are some lithium-ion battery safety tips from the JFRD:⁣

🔺 Only use a battery that is designed for the device⁣

🔺 Do not charge batteries when you are away from your house or sleeping⁣

🔺 Do not continue to charge a battery after it is completely charged⁣

🔺 Do not use a cracked or damaged battery⁣

🔺 Do not use after-market batteries⁣

🔺 If a lithium-ion battery does ignite, a regular fire extinguisher will not put out the blaze. Call 911 to have JFRD put it out.⁣

If you have a battery that is cracked, damaged, or not usable, you can properly dispose of them for no charge at the City of Jacksonville Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 2675 Commonwealth Ave. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm.





