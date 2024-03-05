Neptune Beach City Council passes ordinance adding speed cameras to school zones

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach City Council unanimously approved a local law to allow speed cameras in school zones.

The new ordinance is meant to protect children and put a stop to speeders in school zones.

Part of the reason for this ordinance stems from a traffic study the city conducted for one day. In that study, it found that there were 200 speeding violations during school hours at Neptune Beach Elementary School, which was about 3% of drivers during school hours.

Meanwhile, Beaches Chapel School had 182 violations, which is about 7% of drivers.

With the new local law, if a car is spotted going more than 10 miles per hour over the posted limit, the owner will be sent a $100 ticket.

Neptune Beach city leaders told Action News Jax they hope adding school zone safety cameras will discourage speeding drivers along Florida Boulevard and Seagate Avenue.

“That day, God forbid, that some child got hurt or injured … Did we do everything that we could to protect the safety of a child going to school?” said Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown.

We don’t know when the cameras are going up, but as of now, the ordinance allows city staff to start the effort to find a camera system provider.

