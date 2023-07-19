Oceanway tenants being forced out due to electrical and zoning problems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several local families are concerned about where they’re going to live starting Friday.

About 20 people have to move because their power is going to be shut off Friday due to city inspectors finding issues. It’s happening to renters on Alexis Road in Oceanway.

When asked, the city told Action News Jax that staff “observed multiple, significant electrical deficiencies on Alexis Road. These hazards, coupled with the work being performed without permits, will result in terminating the power this Friday if not addressed by that time.”

In addition, the city added that the property owner received several citations for operating rooming houses at two of the properties.

Former Duval County Property Appraiser Jeremy Holland said there are two issues here.

“One [of the issues] is what JEA is concerned about: Electrical problems that could exist in the building. They don’t want a safety hazard or fire to start. These people could lose their lives because of a safety problem,” Holland told Action News Jax.

The second issue is zoning.

“With the number of families per unit, those kinds of things, that’s going to have to be worked out between the owner and the city zoning department to see if they are in compliance,” Holland said.

Mike Carey, his fiancé Hope King and their daughter are one of roughly 10 families who need to find a new place to live quickly because of these issues. He told Action News Jax he doesn’t think it’s fair they have to leave so quickly but doesn’t know what else to do.

“I don’t really blame the landlord. I blame the system and how it is,” he said.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan did reach out to the current property appraiser and didn’t hear back, so he left a voicemail.

Holland, however, said there are services like the Salvation Army and Red Cross that can help. He also said the city will look for ways to find them housing, although it is difficult for affordable housing.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

