School bus hit by gunfire, no one on board injured, bus not targeted, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus was hit by gunfire on Monday afternoon in the Hogans Creek area.

This happened in the 2100 block of Doctor Roy Baker Street near UF Health Jacksonville.

A school bus with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the windshield was seen leaving the area.

JSO said the school bus was not targeted in the incident and no one on board was injured. There were about 30 students on board.

Action News Jax is working to learn what school the bus was coming from.

The school bus was turning into a nearby apartment complex when it was hit.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan is at the scene working to get more information and will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.