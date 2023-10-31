President of Duval Teachers United abruptly retires after two decades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman overseeing the area’s largest teachers union just abruptly announced she’s retiring.

Terrie Brady served as president of Duval Teachers United for two decades. The announcement came as a surprise to members.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant obtained the email she sent to union members.

The email was sent Friday, announcing it would be Brady’s last day on the job at DTU.

The email lists a long history of successes since Brady took over, including growing membership, negotiating contract wins for 20 years, and helping pass two ballot initiatives to support school construction and employee salaries.

Grant is taking a look at the union’s past under Brady’s leadership, plus how the union, which is 13,000 members deep, plans to move forward. That’s coming up on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 6.

