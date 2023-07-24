Silver Alert: JSO looking for missing man with cancer and dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating Johnny Ray Dove.

Police are currently searching the Tullulah and Norwood areas. Dove was last seen driving a gold 2005 Buick Terraza minivan bearing the Florida tag “976 3TE” around 9:30 a.m. on July 23. His family Dove has cancer and is showing signs of dementia.

Johnny Ray Dove is a 68-year-old man of African American descent with brown eyes and salt-and-pepper hair. He stands 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 225 pounds. Police believe he is wearing a T-shirt with an “Air Force” emblem on the front with black pants and black slides.

Anyone with information about Dove’s whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

