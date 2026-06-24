SUV crashes into new Jacksonville country bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An SUV crashed into Kickers Country Bar, 14333 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville. It happened Tuesday afternoon at the 7,000-sqaure-foot venue located in the Pablo Station Shopping Center.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said no injuries were reported. Kickers opened in January.

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