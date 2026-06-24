Crash with injuries causing major backup on Dames Point Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A vehicle crash with injuries and a road block is causing a major backup Wednesday morning on the Dames Point Bridge. A photo of the traffic from an Action News Jax viewer shows a vehicle on the barrier wall.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.