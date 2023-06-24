Double shooting in Keystone Heights leads to an arrest, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — John Jacob Thorton has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting two people.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a reported shooting on June 24 around 1 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of the home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Inside the home, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the local hospital.

The female victim provided deputies with the name of the shooter, John Jacob Thornton, who fled the scene.

CCSO immediately alerted surrounding agencies, providing a description of the suspect and the pickup truck he was driving. Acting on this information, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect vehicle and observed Thornton entering Bradford County from Union County. BCSO subsequently apprehended Thornton and took him into custody.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that both victims had occasionally allowed a friend to stay at their home. The female friend was estranged from her boyfriend, John Thornton, due to domestic violence. Thornton arrived uninvited at the home and was confronted by both victims, who instructed him to leave. After attempting to reenter the residence, Thornton produced a shotgun and shot both victims.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend and her mother, is being charged with two counts of murder

Read: Three helicopters were requested in Putnam County after major vehicle crash

Read: Jacksonville Jaguars’ home stadium will once again be known as ‘EverBank’

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.