Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend and her mother, is being charged with two counts of murder

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Spencer Ross Pearson, 18, appeared in court today for his first appearance after being booked into jail Friday.

The purpose for the appearance was to set or adjust the bond for Pearson.

He is being held for two counts of attempted murder with a bond of $100,000 for aggravated battery.

The judge ordered Peasron to have no contact with the victims and is not allowed to possess firearms.

Read: Man accused in stabbing outside Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant booked into St. Johns County jail

He was also ordered to not trespass on Mr. Chubby’s Wings Restaurant.

Pearson is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, her mother, a bystander, and himself outside of the restaurant parking lot.

The suspect appeared in court with an injury on his neck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Ponte Vedra man helps victims during stabbing incident

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.