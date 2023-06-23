Man accused in stabbing outside Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant booked into St. Johns County jail

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect in a stabbing that happened earlier this month outside of a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant has been booked into the St. Johns County jail.

Online records show that Spencer Ross Pearson, 18, was booked into the jail just before 11 a.m. Friday. Pearson cut his own throat during the incident and survived his injuries.

Action News Jax spoke with James Stepp, a witness. He had told police that he saw Pearson attack Madison Schemitz, her mother and his friend, Kennedy Armstrong, who had stepped in to stop the attack.

“After witnessing it in person, I’m definitely shocked to hear that he survived the whole ordeal,” Stepp said in an interview over the phone.

Stepp said he saw Spencer Pearson slash his own throat and was surprised to see his mugshot.

“I mean, just all the stitches in his neck, and then the lifeless expression on his face was definitely a little shocking,” Stepp said.

He adds Pearson deserves to be behind bars.

“You do the crime; you do the time,” Pearson said. “He kind of -- I think after the whole event, he didn’t plan on surviving, but now that he has, I think he’s right where he should be.”

Armstrong, a good Samaritan, needed surgery for his hand. When we checked in with him today, he didn’t want to speak on camera, but he showed us how he’s recovering from his injuries.

When we reached out to Madison’s friends and family, they did not feel comfortable talking about her ex-boyfriend or the charges he’s facing.

But Madison did share an update on her Instagram over the weekend– expressing her gratitude to all her supporters. Mr. Chubby’s Wings, her friends and Flo’s Ice Cream helped raised money for everyone affected by this violent crime, Sat. Jun. 17.

Her Instagram story post reads in part, “I’m so blessed to be able to know and love you all. This fight wouldn’t be the same without you.”

Madison’s Friend, Alyssa James told us over the weekend -- it’s all to help encourage her.

Love and support Instagram post from Madison Schemitz. (Instagram)

“It shows her that we’re here and gives her a reason to keep fighting,” James said.

Together, they raised more than $15,000.

Spenser Pearson will appear before a judge on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.