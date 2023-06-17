Ponte Vedra stays “Maddison Strong” with fundraiser for 17-year-old stabbing victim

PONTE VEDRA, Fla — On Saturday, the Ponte Vedra community showed up once again to raise funds and show their support for 17-year-old Madison Schemitz, who continues to recover after being stabbed multiple times while dining at an area restaurant earlier this month.

Friends, teammates, and classmates alike all joined together for the effort, while members of the community were eager to support the cause with donations and purchases of bracelets of t-shirts.

“We haven’t really even opened yet and people are already coming and flooding in,” Alyssa James, a friend of Madison’s who has known her since the sixth grade told Action News Jax with a smile. “It shows her that we’re here and gives her a reason to keep fighting.”

James said it’s all just part of an effort to be there for a girl who has touched the lives of so many.

“She’s just always there for you. Like whenever I need her, I can just text her and she’s at my door. No matter day or night. She’s just always there.”

So far, over 300 bracelets have already been sold for the cause, with almost $200,000 raised between the two GoFundMe’s for Madison.

And on Facebook, the group “Ponte Vedra moms” recently gave an optimistic update on Madison, revealing that doctors removed her chest tube earlier this week.

“She’s fighting. She’s an amazing person and I love her,” said James with a smile. “I want her to go around and see people wearing her shirt and just be happy that everyone’s here behind her.”

Those interested in donating to GoFundMe can do so by clicking here.

Fundraiser organizers say all donations will be going towards Madison’s medical costs and her family during this difficult time.

