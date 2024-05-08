Portuguese Man O’ Wars: Steer clear of animal on Duval, St. Johns County beaches, officials say

They may look bright and pretty, but don’t go near them. They aren’t your friends and aren’t jellyfish either, they’re Portuguese Man O’ Wars and they’re washing ashore from St. Johns County to Jacksonville Beach and Atlantic Beach.

Now, both St. Johns County Marine Rescue and Jax Beach Ocean Rescue are giving a warning to beachgoers.

“The tentacles underneath can be incredibly long, way longer than any jellyfish we typically see out here at our beach,” Casey Donell with Jax Beach Ocean Rescue told Action News Jax on Wednesday. “So if you see something floating on the water, and it looks very beautiful, don’t swim towards it, because you don’t know how big the tentacles are underneath.”

Donnell also warned to make sure to steer clear because these purple creatures pack a painful sting if you come into contact.

“The Portuguese Man [O’ War] we’re seeing is way worse than the cannonball jellies we typically have out here, they could leave welts on you,” Donnell said. “It can cause an allergic reaction or can get your heart rate going really, really high. And yet the pain can last for a substantial amount of time. We’re talking hours.”

While there have been no reported stings according to Jax Beach and St. Johns County beach officials, they are preaching caution until those Man O’ Wars finish passing through off the Gulf stream.

If you do get stung, St. Johns County Marine Rescue suggests removing the tentacles and cleaning the area with a dilute vinegar solution.

