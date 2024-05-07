Florida women complete record-breaking journey from Jacksonville to Key West in motorized toy cars

KEY WEST, Fla. — In an extraordinary feat of determination and ingenuity, Cassie Aran and Lauren Lee, both 29-year-old Florida natives, have etched their names into the records of adventure.

Their remarkable journey, spanning a staggering 500 miles from Jacksonville to Key West, concluded on Saturday, marking a historic milestone in unconventional travel.

As they arrived at the Southernmost Point, an excited crowd, including figures such as Commissioner Clayton Lopez and City Manager Al Childress, enveloped them in a warm embrace of applause and congratulations.

Their story stands as a testament to human determination and the pursuit of dreams, inspiring countless others far beyond Key West.

