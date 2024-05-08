Greg Burton stepping down as Duval schools police chief, to be replaced by former JSO director

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Greg Burton is stepping down as Duval County School Police Chief.

We first told you in September when Burton was hospitalized with a stroke. His wife Lakesha Burton, former candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff, said her husband is doing well.

Duval County Public Schools announced Wednesday that Greg Burton’s replacement will be Jackson Short.

Short is the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s former director of investigations and homeland security. He was also a chief investigator with the State Attorney’s Office.

Lakesha Burton answered these questions from Action News Jax’s Ben Becker on behalf of Greg Burton:

What has serving DCPS meant to Greg?

DCPS gave Greg an opportunity to continue his passion of being a law enforcement officer and to serve our community inside of our schools. He enjoyed working with the most compassionate team which included his police department, school administrators, educators, community stakeholders, parents and especially our children.

His goal was to make a difference by ensuring the department was better and the schools were safer than how he found it. By all accounts, he exceeded all expectations.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

What could his new role be?

There hasn’t been much more discussion about it because the main focus has been on Greg recovering. However whatever role that he can play even in a voluntary role would be a blessing.

When does his contract expire?

Greg’s contract expires June 30, so between now and then we will explore his opportunities.

He will welcome and support the new Chief with open arms. Both of the finalists have great relationships with him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.