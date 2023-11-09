Former police chief from DCPS is back home after suffering from a stroke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Nov. 8 it was Greg Burton’s last day at Brooks Rehabilitation Center in the Bartram Campus after suffering a stroke in September.

More than 50 local officers from Duval County School Police and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had a parade of appreciation to support Chief Burton.

In total, he spent three weeks at Brooks where he received intensive physical, occupational and speech therapy.

Burton thanked everyone who helped with his rehabilitation.

