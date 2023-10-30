GoFundMe created to help DCPS Police Chief Greg Burton during health issue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A GoFundMe has been created for DCPS Police Chief Greg Burton as he fights to recover from a health issue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax told you about the leadership change in early October with Lieutenant Sean McMaster taking over as acting chief of the department after Greg suffered an undisclosed health issue.

Related Story: New acting police chief for Duval County Public Schools

On GoFundMe, friends of the Burtons explained that the page was created as the family had received an overwhelming show of love and support from the community after Greg was admitted to the hospital.

“The outpouring of offers to help are becoming hard to say no to because we know how much it means to you to be standing by the Burtons at their hour of greatest need,” the page says.

Greg’s wife and former candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff, Lakesha Burton, stepped down as Jacksonville’s Director of Community Initiatives as part of Mayor Donna Deegan’s office earlier this month.

Related Story: Jacksonville Mayor Deegan announces resignation of Director of Community Initiatives Lakesha Burton

“Via this webpage (the GoFundMe page), you can, if you choose, provide initial and/or ongoing support to the Burtons, as Greg fights to get back on his feet and Lakesha supports her husband’s fight in ways that only endear her to us,” the GoFundMe says.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.