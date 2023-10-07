New acting police chief for Ducal County Public Schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Lieutenant Sean McMaster is currently serving as the acting chief of the Duval County Public School Police Department while Chief Gregory Burton recovers from a personal health issue.

Prior to joining the Duval County School Police in 2018, Sean worked for the Detroit Police Department, the Gainesville Police Department, and the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, where he obtained the rank of Captain.

MacMaster has held several leadership responsibilities since joining the district police department in 2018, including eastside operations, officer recruitment and selection, police communications, and emergency preparedness.

He also assisted Chief Burton with the school safety specialists program. Since March, he has served as head of operations for the westside.

The district has informed the Florida Department of Education Office of Safe Schools, of this temporary leadership change.

“While the district does not release or share health information regarding students or employees, our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Burton and his family,” DCPS stated in a news release.

