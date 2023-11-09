Flagler County Sheriff busts Putnam County fugitive, 2 others for fentanyl

BUNNELL, Fla. — A wanted Putnam County man and two others are facing charges after being stopped by the Flagler County Sheriff.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley pulled Gregory Shazel over Monday night for a traffic violation. Initially, Shazel gave the sheriff false names, but the sheriff used rapid ID technology to confirm who he really was.

It turns out that Shazel is also wanted in Putnam County for owing child support.

The body camera video shows the arrests and deputies finding drugs in the car, including fentanyl and marijuana.

Five other people were in the car, two of whom were arrested. Their names are Robert Keeley and Sherman Jones.

Keeley is being held on bond, and Jones was released after bonding out.

