VIDEO: Mom told her kids are too loud at Duluth Walmart goes on the attack, ends up arrested

DULUTH, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked another mother and threw something at a child during a confrontation over loud kids at Walmart.

It all happened at the Duluth Walmart on Pleasant Hill Road on October 26. Police said a woman told Brittany George that her two children were acting up. George ended up throwing a box of crayons, hitting the woman’s child and then lunging at her and hitting her in the face, police said.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Duluth, where video shows the intense confrontation between the two women. George is the only one who was identified and is facing charges.

The video shows George picking up a large plastic box of crayons and hurling it at the other mother, who is wearing orange. Instead of hitting the woman in orange, the crayon box hit that woman’s young son in the shoulder and made him cry.

Police say it all started when the mother in orange told George that her kids were being too loud.

George drove away before police got there, but they arrested her Friday after identifying her. She now faces charges of felony child cruelty and simple assault.

Johnson spoke to shoppers Monday night, who said confronting parents about their kids can be dangerous.

“I just avoid it because people crazy these days,” one shopper said. “It depends on how unruly (they are and) if they were hurting anybody.”

Johnson went by George’s house, but she declined to give her side of the story.

