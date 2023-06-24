Three helicopters were requested in Putnam County after major vehicle crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a major motor vehicle crash on Highway 17 and Poor Farm Road.

Three helicopters have been requested to help those who are injured. According to PCFR, there is a person confirmed trapped.

Highway 17 near the Rice Creek Bridge will be closed for several hours. Please alternate routes and avoid the area.

