A suspected suicide that was that was later ruled as a homicide has led to an arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit was called to investigate a suspected suicide.

On October 22, 2022, the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide.

On June 22, 2023, a warrant for Douglas’s arrest for murder was issued.

On June 23, 2023, Douglas was located and brought to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Office for questioning. Following the interview, Douglas was arrested and charged with murder.

He has since been booked into custody at the Duval County Jail.

