St. Johns County family continues to grieve as they search for answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The father of Trenton Stewart, Robert Stewart says his family is still trying to figure out how to move on without Trenton’s presence and influence.

Stewart said that while they are finalizing a foundation in his honor, they are waiting to see if the other driver will face any charges regarding their son’s death.

“I don’t know that we are ever going to be able to adjust to him not being here, he had huge dreams, and hundreds of plans even for this next year; it’s a tremendous loss,” says Stewart.

Stewart says instead of 6 weeks, it feels more like a year since his son Trenton was killed in a head-on collision in May.

He explains, “It’s tough, I think that focusing on the connection that we had with him, and focusing on the good times certainly helps, but there’s the other side that we’ll never have those times again.”

Action News Jax has obtained the traffic crash report from the accident on May 9th. Records show the other driver was in the wrong lane and crashed into Stewart’s car.

While no charges have been filed against the other driver yet, Action News investigated his background. The driver has a lengthy felony criminal record including robbery with a gun or deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft. Even more troubling, the other driver was convicted of vehicular homicide in 2002.

Investigators are waiting to get toxicology, and the Stewart family is waiting for some time of closure.

Stewart says “One of his mantras was “Quitting is not an option, believe in yourself. Staying diligent, staying focused on the things you want to obtain no matter what they are is the best way to move forward.”

The Stewart family has created the “Trenton Stewart Foundation” and has a GoFundMe page, both are based on helping determined young athletes that need help with the cost of athletics, which they feel will keep Trenton’s spirit alive.

